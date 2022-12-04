KlayUniverse Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $2,375.68 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07886645 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $904.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

