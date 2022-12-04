Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Holdings Lifted by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 417,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,118 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Knowles by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 842,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,145. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.