Kokoswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,466.73 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $138.98 million and $27,466.73 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.