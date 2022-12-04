Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $28.65 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $612,054.96 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00267212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00063018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,088,290 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

