Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $28.65 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $612,054.96 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00267212 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00087340 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00063018 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Komodo Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,088,290 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
