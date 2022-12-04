Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $131.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

