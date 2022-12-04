Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,517 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.06 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

