Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,932 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 192,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 121,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,485,000.

Shares of JPEM opened at $50.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

