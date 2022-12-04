Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

