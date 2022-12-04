Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $261.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.24.

