Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $900,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

