Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $83.35 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

