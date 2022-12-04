Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 718 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

