Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.11).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72). In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck acquired 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,183.75 ($7,397.72). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £2,345.44 ($2,805.89). Insiders have acquired 6,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,084 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About Legal & General Group

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 254.90 ($3.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 249.27. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 749.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

