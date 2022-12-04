Light Street Capital Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Twilio makes up about 0.2% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $48.64. 2,533,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,588. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

