Light Street Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,750 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises about 1.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Doximity worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 32.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 1,249,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,627. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $66.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

