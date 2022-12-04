LINK (LN) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

LINK (LN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. LINK has a market capitalization of $140.46 million and approximately $711,916.22 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $23.51 or 0.00137278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

