Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $412.87 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $672.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

