Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $99.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,666,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,604,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00269028 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $304.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
