Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Update

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
LAD stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.07. 454,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.07. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after buying an additional 144,907 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
