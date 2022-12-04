Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Update

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.07. 454,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.07. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after buying an additional 144,907 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

