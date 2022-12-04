Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LOKM stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 309,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,573. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 216,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 217.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 513,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.