LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $239.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $281.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.86.

LPLA opened at $235.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $216.27. LPL Financial has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

