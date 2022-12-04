Lumi Credits Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,245.25 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,013.53 or 0.05918153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00506819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.82 or 0.30563860 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

