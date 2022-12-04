Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

LUN opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.93. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

