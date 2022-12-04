Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,746,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,474,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after buying an additional 380,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.