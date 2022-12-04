Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $131.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.03%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

