Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

