Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($169.07) to €163.00 ($168.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($148.45) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($164.95) to €146.00 ($150.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.52.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

