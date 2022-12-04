Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

