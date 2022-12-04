Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.24 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

