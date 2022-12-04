Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6 %
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
