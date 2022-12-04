Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

