Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 46,595 shares traded.

Magellan Gold Trading Up 18.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.

