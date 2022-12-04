MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.40 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, MAGIC has traded up 122.4% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003677 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $128.67 million and $13.40 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,394,318 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

