MAP Protocol Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.83 million and $223,121.42 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

