MARBLEX Price Hits $1.42 on Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $51.11 million and $5.46 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00008285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00506838 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.97 or 0.30561173 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.31601199 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,220,806.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.