Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.52. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 158,537 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
