Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.52. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 158,537 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.