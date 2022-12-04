Mask Network (MASK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $135.24 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $257.38 million and $135.24 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00022064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.31 or 0.30382968 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars.

