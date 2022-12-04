Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $3.86 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $263.37 million and $115.27 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00022394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

