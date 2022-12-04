Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 827,372 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $162,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

