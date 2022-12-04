Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,074,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.52% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.