Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $167.04 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.85% of CMS Energy worth $167,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CMS Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

