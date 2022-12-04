Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $175.96 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,088,554 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Devon Energy worth $175,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DVN stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

