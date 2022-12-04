Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $193.74 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,335 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Corteva worth $193,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

