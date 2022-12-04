Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $210.73 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $210,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

