Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,479 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

