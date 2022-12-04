Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for about 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,626,000 after buying an additional 10,893,103 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $38,710,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $12,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 328,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 593,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

