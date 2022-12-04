Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 24,255 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 46.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Down 4.5 %

BV traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 161,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BrightView

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.