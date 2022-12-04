Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 25,915 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Open Lending worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 430,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Open Lending stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. 961,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $24.99.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
