Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 25,915 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Open Lending worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 430,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. 961,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also

