Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 46.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 24.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 51.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

