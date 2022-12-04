Metahero Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $276,040.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.91 or 0.01716184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014267 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00030675 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000531 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.80 or 0.01779793 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

