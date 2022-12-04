Metawar (METAWAR) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $240.69 million and approximately $4.15 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00119681 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

